World Clean-up Day: Do your bit

The City of Windhoek and partners will be cleaning up at the Nghishongwa Informal Settlement (Goreagab Soccer field) on Saturday as from 08:00.

As part of World Clean-up Day, the City of Windhoek in collaboration with its local partners and sponsors, will be doing their bit for the cause in the Samora Machele Constituency at the Hadino Nghishongwa Informal Settlement (Goreagab Soccer field) on Saturday as from 08:00.

World Clean-up Day is held over the course of a 24-hour period, on the third Saturday of September every year. The idea is to raise awareness of the mismanaged waste crisis by mobilizing all spheres of society to participate in clean-up actions. Individuals, governments, corporations and organisations are all encouraged to take part in clean-ups and to find solutions to tackle mismanaged waste.

Furthermore, the aim is to inspire collaboration towards sensitization of the neglect and disregard to safeguarding of the environment.

From the City’s side, special attention will be brought to the prioritizing the cleanliness of the community, and practical solutions to solve those, in a sustainable manner.

