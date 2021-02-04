World commemorates Cancer Day

I Am and I Will

04 February 2021 | Events

On World Cancer Day, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins global partners to shine a light on the heroic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic by the local and international cancer community struggling to maintain progress in cancer care.
Led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the 2021 World Cancer Day theme “I Am and I Will” encapsulates frontline health workers’ extraordinary spirit and the strength. Their stories captured throughout the past year are being showcased on World Cancer Day in testimonies and articles on a dedicated page of the official website. These stories highlight that while the pandemic is threatening the progress being made in the fight against cancer, it has also created the opportunity to address systemic weaknesses in many national health systems.
The results of a survey conducted by UICC with over 100 of its member organisations in 55 countries, revealed that their income and organisational activities are under significant pressure, with almost three-quarters reporting reductions in income of anywhere from 25% to 100% in 2020 and similar projections for 2021.
CAN was also impacted, suffering a 35% loss in income this past year with projections of a 54% reduction in expected income for this financial year, while expenses have increased and support programmes to patients must continue despite the challenges.
Testimonies from UICC members confirm the difficulties for cancer organisations in maintaining their life-saving services. In Namibia, the National Cancer Outreach Programme could not venture into rural Namibia to screen patients and educate the masses on cancer, while the well-known Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project was called off during the height of the pandemic last year. In addition, this meant that the annual budget for Patient Financial Assistance of CAN was drastically cut and selective financial support could be extended to only the most vulnerable of cancer patients.

Forging ahead
In spite of these headwinds, the CAN team remained steadfast in their mission and as a registered essential services provider they were in contact with patients, doctors, and hospitals during lock-down. By enforcing strict screening protocols during the peak of the pandemic they could welcome patients to their interim homes, thereby ensuring patient support continued despite the challenges. Following the global guidelines in health practices we resumed clinical services at the first opportunity we could by July 2020.
Even fundraising sought new innovative approaches to ensure CAN remains financially operational to serve the community despite the odds not being in our favour.
Considerable challenges remain in the fight against cancer. The widespread impact of the pandemic will make it harder for countries to achieve certain sustainable development goals, in particular health targets and universal health coverage.
World Cancer Day 2021 is dedicated to the courage and achievements of people living with cancer and their families, as well as the nurses, doctors, researchers, volunteers and other caregivers and advocates who care for them and work on their behalf – and calls for everyone in helping to save lives from this disease.
“Despite the challenges, we must continue to bring hope where it may have dissipated. Now, more than ever before, our communities and patients need us, and as a global cancer community, we must reaffirm our commitment to serve our people,” concludes CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen.

Similar News

 

US, Namibia remain focused on human trafficking

3 weeks ago - 11 January 2021 | Events

Today (11 January) is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. “I want to voice my support for the work that Namibia and the United States together have...

Lekker tourism expo on the go

2 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo is currently underway in the capital, providing prospective travellers the opportunity to see what’s available, and for operators to...

Media ethics and press freedom in the spotlight

2 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

The Ministry of Information & Communication Technology (MICT) in partnership with the Editors’ Forum of Namibia (EFN) invites the Namibian media fraternity, government and agency...

For Christmas gifts and much more

2 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

Come and do some early Christmas shopping or find a special bargain at Trophaendienste’s 50% off clearance sale this Saturday!On sale are a huge variety...

Lekker tourism expo around the corner

2 months ago - 24 November 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo takes place in the capital from 1 to 3 December, providing prospective travellers an opportunity to see what’s available,...

Miss Teen Nam heading to India

2 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Events

Miss Teen Namibia 2019/2020 Schwane Blignaut (19), will be representing Namibia for the first time at the Miss Teen International pageant, held in India in...

Making plans to mitigate disasters

3 months ago - 25 October 2020 | Events

The Namibia Red Cross joined government and the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day for Disaster Reduction, encouraging citizens and government to...

NTE moves 10° south

3 months ago - 13 October 2020 | Events

For the last time, the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) will only focus on promoting tourism in Namibia – from here on ten Southern African –...

CAN concert goes online

4 months ago - 05 October 2020 | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia on Saturday hosted their first “Living Hope Online Music Extravaganza” that replaced the annual Hats and Roses gala breakfast for...

Namibia's children celebrated

4 months ago - 28 September 2020 | Events

Namibia, through the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare and in partnership with UNICEF and other key stakeholders, celebrates the day of...

Latest News

Hollywood star Will Smith lands...

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAmerican star Will Smith (51) landed in Namibia earlier this week.The well-known actor, rapper and film producer takes the lead in the...

World commemorates Cancer Day

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Events

On World Cancer Day, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins global partners to shine a light on the heroic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic...

The heavy toll of overfishing

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Fishing

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) – an environmental not-for-profit – says the world is missing out on enough protein to meet the annual needs of...

Road cycling champs this weekend

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Sports

Hosted in collaboration with the Namibian Cycling Federation, the Nedbank National Time Trials and the Nedbank National Road Race take place on Friday, 5 February...

Downsizing to relieve money woes

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Life Style

The decision to downsize is often not an easy one to make. However, those who have faced retrenchment or ongoing salary cuts due to lockdown...

Looking for wheels? Check this...

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Cameron KlassenWith the Bank of Namibia Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the Repo rate at a historic low of 3.75% and the...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Youth the driving seat of...

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek KhareThe last year was definitely a setback for almost all industries and people from all walks of life who suffered through the...

Smart Africa makes for a...

3 days ago - 03 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéThe world seems to be fully “smartified” – from smartphones, smart fridges to smart houses and cars that are smart. Connected,...

Load More