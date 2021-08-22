Write your learners in your home language

22 August 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) has introduced written learner licence tests in several local languages at NaTIS offices countrywide, with effect as from Monday, 23 August.
In a media statement, the RA said local languages would now be offered as an option for written learner licence tests to applicants who are not conversant in English. “English will still be the primary medium for the tests at all NaTIS centres and offices. [However,] other language options are Afrikaans, Nama/Damara (Khoekhoegowab), Otjiherero, Oshiwambo (Oshikwanyama), Rukwangali and Silozi. Other vernaculars will be added in future,” the statement said.
Learner licence applicants are required to submit their application forms in boxes located at all relevant NaTIS offices/centres. They will then be contacted via the RA SMS line to confirm the date and time for them to visit the NaTIS office to complete the booking process.

