Yoga for hope, yoga from home

#IDY2020Namibia

17 June 2020 | Health

Windhoek • Dr Nikhila Hiremath
The rapid changes in today’s world has opened our eyes to the importance of managing positive physical and mental health.
With advances in medicine over the years, the types of ailments being treated have also changed. Today, more than ever, we realize that prevention is better than cure. Thus, the promotion of a positive Quality of Life (QoL) and the movement towards healthier mental, social and spiritual health has become a necessity.
Most systems of complementary and alternative medical modalities are becoming popular because they insist on incorporation of a healthy lifestyle as a prerequisite to any medication.
Yogic science, being one such modality, holds one part of the answer to the current Covid-19 situation. Yoga is both an art and a science for healthy living. Regular practice of yoga helps keep our body fit, controls cholesterol levels, reduces weight, normalises blood pressure and improves heart performance.
Physical fitness achieved leads to a reduction of physical stress and greater vitality. Asanas harmonize our pranic ability (which helps accelerate the body's innate ability to heal at all levels, by transferring life force to the patient) and mental energy flow by clearing any blockages in the subtle body leading to mental equilibrium and calmness. They make the mind strong, enabling our human body to endure the negative effects of life with a positive energy.

Harmony
Yoga concepts also include another important measure of an evolving personality, which is the knowledge about one’s unlimited potential to move towards perfect harmony with nature
Yoga is an ancient physical and mental training practiced as a lifestyle. The word “yoga” is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.
The United Nations General Assembly unanimously passed a resolution in December 2014 – co-sponsored by 177 nations (of which Namibia is also a part) – declaring June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising the holistic benefits of this timeless practice, the benefits of which pervade the boundaries of body, mind and soul.
Yoga as a holistic approach to our complete well-being has immense potential for achieving peace, internal and external harmony, and happiness. Successful celebration of the IDY over the last five years has spread a new global awareness about the contribution of yoga, consolidating the association of humanity with this precious ancient heritage.

#IDY2020Namibia
The Sixth International Day of Yoga (#IDY2020Namibia) is being celebrated online, on the Facebook page of the High Commission of India in Windhoek (@India in Namibia) on Sunday (21 June 2020) from 11:00 on. During the event Common Yoga Protocol, which is a set of easy yogic postures that can be practised by everyone and are immensely beneficial for health, will be demonstrated.
Join the commemoration from the comfort of your home and embark on this journey towards a positive health.
The regular practice of yoga will not only help us face the current situation but has an immense amount of therapeutic value.
The very fact yoga has survived over the centuries is proof of the amazing results it can offer.
*Dr Nikhila Hiremath is a teacher of Indian culture and yoga at the High Commission of India in Windhoek.

Similar News

 

Kleintyd droom in eie besigheid verwesenlik

1 day - 16 June 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Lewensondersteuningskursus het ’n 15-jarige jong man só beïndruk dat hy jare later sy eieparamedikus-onderneming op die been gebring hetMike Hawkins het in...

Thermal cameras for health ministry

2 days ago - 15 June 2020 | Health

The FirstRand Namibia HOPE (Health Optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency) Fund donated 15 fever screening thermal cameras valued at N$1.4 million to the ministry of...

SA hurdles cause medicine crisis

4 days ago - 12 June 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] work by private and government parties is underway to address a crisis that has led to depletion or severe scarcities of a...

Medical students want allowance delays resolved

5 days ago - 12 June 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] health ministry this week confirmed nearly all of the Namibian medicalscholarship students studying in Zambia have received their allowancesfollowing complaints of a...

Renewed call for legal abortions

5 days ago - 11 June 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] women and men have revived a push for government to set aside thecountry’s 45-year-old apartheid-era abortion law that was binned in South...

No safe way to smoke

2 weeks ago - 27 May 2020 | Health

Observing World No Tobacco Day on Sunday (31 May), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN)reaffirms their position that there is no safe way to smoke.“We...

Specialty training for African doctors

3 weeks ago - 22 May 2020 | Health

The Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies continue their strategy to provide specialty training for African doctors by providing a one-year diploma and two-year...

Watch your mask

1 month - 13 May 2020 | Health

Healthcare workers are worried about the improper use of face masks by members of the public, after it became compulsory to wear during stage two...

CAN recommences with screening services

1 month - 05 May 2020 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is happy to announce the recommencement of cancer screening services Cervical screenings and clinical breast examinations will take place...

No intensive care units in Omaheke

1 month - 27 April 2020 | Health

The Omaheke regional council is concerned about the lack of an intensive care unit (ICU) inthe region.During a Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) meeting...

Latest News

Reassessing your business to provide...

17th of June 11:29 | Business

Windhoek • Ilke PlattMany post Covid-19 chats have been facilitated via social media platforms from entrepreneurs. Indeed, the impact has been felt but how have...

Staging your home to sell

23 minutes ago | Life Style

Given the current unique circumstances, it is understandable that activity within the housing market will be slow at best.Yet, the need to buy real estate...

Student loans: The stats

33 minutes ago | Education

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) awarded study loans to 15 654 undergraduate and postgraduate students studying at institutions of higher education locally and...

The blessings of Namibia

56 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] months after the song “The Blessing” was released by Elevation Worship, Namibian artistscame together to record the song themselves.According to producer Ponti...

Havana Soup Kitchen assists vulnerable

16 hours ago | Society

The Havana Soup Kitchen in Katutura was able to provide 60 elderly people with food and hygiene items thanks to support of the German Pallium...

HOGs seek help for Jennine

16 hours ago | Accidents

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Namibia and Harley-Davidson Windhoek have started a fundraising campaign for motorcyclist Jennine van Jaarsveld, who was seriously injured in an...

Day of the African Child...

17 hours ago | Society

The Namibian government through the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare and in partnership with UNICEF, joined the African Union today to...

Make your small business Covid...

17 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidThe International Monetary Fund’s latest Global Financial Stability Report indicates that financial systems have already felt a dramatic impact due to the...

Broadband policy to be implemented...

19 hours ago | Technology

The ministry of information communication and technology (MICT) will ensure the implementation of the National Broadband Policy and its implementation action plan for telecommunications operators...

Load More