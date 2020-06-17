Yoga for hope, yoga from home

#IDY2020Namibia

Scenes from a previous International Yoga Day celebration in Windhoek. Photo contributed Scenes from a previous International Yoga Day celebration in Windhoek. Photo contributed

Windhoek • Dr Nikhila Hiremath

The rapid changes in today’s world has opened our eyes to the importance of managing positive physical and mental health.

With advances in medicine over the years, the types of ailments being treated have also changed. Today, more than ever, we realize that prevention is better than cure. Thus, the promotion of a positive Quality of Life (QoL) and the movement towards healthier mental, social and spiritual health has become a necessity.

Most systems of complementary and alternative medical modalities are becoming popular because they insist on incorporation of a healthy lifestyle as a prerequisite to any medication.

Yogic science, being one such modality, holds one part of the answer to the current Covid-19 situation. Yoga is both an art and a science for healthy living. Regular practice of yoga helps keep our body fit, controls cholesterol levels, reduces weight, normalises blood pressure and improves heart performance.

Physical fitness achieved leads to a reduction of physical stress and greater vitality. Asanas harmonize our pranic ability (which helps accelerate the body's innate ability to heal at all levels, by transferring life force to the patient) and mental energy flow by clearing any blockages in the subtle body leading to mental equilibrium and calmness. They make the mind strong, enabling our human body to endure the negative effects of life with a positive energy.



Harmony

Yoga concepts also include another important measure of an evolving personality, which is the knowledge about one’s unlimited potential to move towards perfect harmony with nature

Yoga is an ancient physical and mental training practiced as a lifestyle. The word “yoga” is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously passed a resolution in December 2014 – co-sponsored by 177 nations (of which Namibia is also a part) – declaring June 21 as International Day of Yoga, recognising the holistic benefits of this timeless practice, the benefits of which pervade the boundaries of body, mind and soul.

Yoga as a holistic approach to our complete well-being has immense potential for achieving peace, internal and external harmony, and happiness. Successful celebration of the IDY over the last five years has spread a new global awareness about the contribution of yoga, consolidating the association of humanity with this precious ancient heritage.



The Sixth International Day of Yoga (#IDY2020Namibia) is being celebrated online, on the Facebook page of the High Commission of India in Windhoek (@India in Namibia) on Sunday (21 June 2020) from 11:00 on. During the event Common Yoga Protocol, which is a set of easy yogic postures that can be practised by everyone and are immensely beneficial for health, will be demonstrated.

Join the commemoration from the comfort of your home and embark on this journey towards a positive health.

The regular practice of yoga will not only help us face the current situation but has an immense amount of therapeutic value.

The very fact yoga has survived over the centuries is proof of the amazing results it can offer.

*Dr Nikhila Hiremath is a teacher of Indian culture and yoga at the High Commission of India in Windhoek.



