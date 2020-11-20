Young cyclists strut their stuff

The 2020 FNB School MTB league was enjoyed by boys and girls alike, ranging from the age category of under 6 to the under 18s. Windhoek Gymnasium won the overall school league, with the most participants as well as points for the season. Photos contributed

The exciting finals of the 2020 FNB School MTB league took place last weekend and a record number of 126 children participated.

According to the organisers, children and parents alike greatly appreciated and enjoyed - not only the wonderful goodie bags provided - but also the fact that the race was hosted at the ‘Play Pit’ area at the IJG Trails, followed by the prize giving for the league and then for the finals race.

Bronwen Chase, committee member of the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League, expressed her gratitude towards FNB, saying: “Thank you for the sponsorship and what you do for the development of cycling in Namibia. We really appreciate it.”

