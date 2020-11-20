Young cyclists strut their stuff
According to the organisers, children and parents alike greatly appreciated and enjoyed - not only the wonderful goodie bags provided - but also the fact that the race was hosted at the ‘Play Pit’ area at the IJG Trails, followed by the prize giving for the league and then for the finals race.
Bronwen Chase, committee member of the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League, expressed her gratitude towards FNB, saying: “Thank you for the sponsorship and what you do for the development of cycling in Namibia. We really appreciate it.”