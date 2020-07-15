Young entrepreneurs' DREAMS realised

Looking on as young entrepreneur Ester Naidila sews a face mask, are USAID Country Representative Dr Randy Kolstad, Frans Nekuma of the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, DREAMS Chief of Party Bernadette Harases, and US Ambassador Lisa Johnson. Photo contributed

Seven young women have launched their own tailoring business thanks to support from the US government-funded DREAMS project.

Along with this, the young entrepreneurs delivered 300 face masks to Project Hope for use in Safe Spaces around Windhoek. Safe Spaces are locations at schools or in the community where teenage girls and young women enrolled in the DREAMS program meet to discuss matters affecting them.

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson congratulated them at the small handover ceremony at the Project Hope Namibia offices in Katutura.

“The DREAMS program takes a holistic approach because our emotional, physical, and financial health are all related. This has become increasingly clear with Covid-19. I am happy to see that you are becoming successful businesswomen in mask tailoring,” Johnson said.

Following their training, each of the women received ten sewing machines and tailoring accessories, as well as fabric provided by the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade.

Together they produce several face masks per day, which is sold for between N$20 and N$25. The young women are currently operating from a temporary space in the community while they develop marketing material to expand sales.

DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDs-free, Mentored and Safe) is a project funded by the US PEPFAR program through USAID. Project HOPE Namibia and other organisations are the implementing partners for the DREAMS program.

