Young Namibian authors awarded

02 July 2020 | Local News

Winners in a fiction for children writing competition have been awarded, with three winning entries from Namibia.
The competition took place under the auspices of the Phoenix Project and was launched in collaboration between the University of Namibia and the Cardiff University in Wales in February. The competition ended in April and saw 27 story submissions – 24 from Namibia and three from Wales. The stories are targeted at children aged between 7 and 15 years.
The competition is the dream-child of Professor Jairos Kangira, the dean for the faculty of humanities and social sciences at UNAM; Tim Davies, an author of many published short stories and plays from the Cardiff University; and Professor Judith Hall, Cardiff University’s Lead for the Phoenix Project.
Kangira said the Namibian stories represented an opportunity for readers to learn about aspects of Namibian and Welsh culture and relationships.
According to one of the judges, Dr John Barnie, the competition was of a very high standard. “I hope to see more Welsh entries in future competitions,” he added.
Winners will be invited to attend a ZOOM prizegiving ceremony in July.
The prize winning stories are Hope and the Fairy Ring by Nabeelah Suleman from Namibia; The Power in the Making by Karen Pierce from Wales; When a Whale Needs a Hand (or two) by Mel Kelly from Namibia; and Little Kauka saves the Elephants by Mundia Mubuyaeta, also from Namibia.
“I am delighted with the competition’s success. There were many very beautiful stories and judging was extremely difficult. In fact, the standard was so high, that we offered four prizes instead of three,” Hall said, adding that competitions like this are something the Phoenix Project can support for shared cross-cultural learning, even when countries are in lockdown.

