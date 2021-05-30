Young Shetukana takes the reigns

Junior council elected

30 May 2021 | Local News

Shetukana Lesley of Dawid Bezuidenhout High School was elected as the junior mayor of the City of Windhoek during the elections held on Friday. He replaces Grace Mackinza, whose term came to an end.
Shetukana emerged victorious from a list of nine other candidates from different schools in the Khomas region who were vying for the position.
Shetukana is deputised by Kavita Ngeje (Mao Zedong High School), while Shivaye Petrus (Mountain View High School) serves as secretary and Wheeler Berhane (Amazing Kids Private School) is the treasurer.
The leaners serve in these positions for a period of two years.
The City of Windhoek Junior Council Programme was established in 1999 as a leadership and mentorship initiative targeting Grade 11 learners with the aim of moulding them into future leaders.
The programme also aims at equipping apprentices with knowledge on the operations of local authorities and empower them to participate in civic projects, which support their communities.
The Windhoek Junior Council has a total of 80 members from all 40 schools in the Khomas region, including private and special schools. Each school has a Junior Council representative (grade 11 learners) and another serving as an understudy (grade 10 learners). The learners are nominated by their respective schools.

