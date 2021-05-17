Youngsters train with local soccer great

Nyambe coaching clinic kicks off

17 May 2021 | Sports

England-based Namibian international defender Ryan Nyambe says he believes that Namibia has a lot of talent in football that needs to be properly developed and nurtured.
He was speaking at the opening day of the Nyambe Football Academy coaching clinic on Saturday held at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre where over 30 boys and girls from various age groups attended a free training camp.
The event forms part of a series of three coaching clinics that aims to develop basic football skills, discipline and creating a platform where they can get access to quality coaching.
Nyambe said that although the turn up was not what he had expected, he was grateful to the parents who had honoured their commitment and brought their children over for training.
The Blackburn Rovers-based defender said the project is a way to give a platform to kids so that they too can one day be able to make their dreams come true and hopefully pass it on to other generations.

Going far
“Growing up I was just a normal kid who played soccer in the streets of Windhoek, I was only privileged enough to have gone abroad at an early age where I was exposed to some of the best facilities, opportunities, and guidance in the United Kingdom. I saw some kids today who really impressed me and I am looking forward to this amazing journey,” he added
Nyambe noted that most of the kids displayed a sense of what is expected while following instructions well, saying he hopes to take the initiative to other parts of the country while he will be open to working and partnering with other academies.
He said he hopes this academy will pave way for more Namibians to make their way to Europe and other developed parts of the world at an early age.
The initiative will become a fully-fledged academy that will take care of all the needs of the athletes including academics. The second and third sessions will take place on Saturday (22 May), and on Tuesday (25 May) at the same venue. – Nampa

