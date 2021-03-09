Your boutique events and conference destination

09 March 2021 | Business

The Hartlief Rooftop is at your service, plating up hearty favourites such as mouth-watering oxtail, Eisbein, schnitzel, juicy steaks – and so much more!
In addition to their weekly menu on offer, Hartlief Rooftop also offers great 2-for-1 deals every day of the week.
Moreover, the venue is ideal for business functions, birthday parties, wedding receptions and so much more. They also provide catering services for conferences and events, and offer conferencing and event solutions for small to medium gatherings.
With a conference centre, two boardrooms, video conferencing facilities, as well as a restaurant area suitable for functions and events that is equipped to handle up to 90 people, what more do you need?
Whether you need platters for the office or a spitbraai in your own backyard, Hartlief Rooftop has your back!
The Hartlief Rooftop is a perfect destination for a business lunch and is open weekdays from 07:30 – 15:00. Visit their Facebook page to view the Hot Tin Roof Deals as well as their tasty weekly lunch menu.
Further good news is that all menu options are available for takeaway and delivery (either through Tap A Meal, Chommiebites or through Hartlief for a N$40 delivery fee within Windhoek).
So, avoid the hassle of handling your own catering and contact Chenien at 061 267 718 or [email protected] for delectable platter menu and other catering options.

