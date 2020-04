Youth complex residents receive food parcels

Windhoek • [email protected] The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) donated food parcels to the healthministry valued at N$10 000. The food parcels will be handed to homeless persons who arecurrently being housed at the Katutura Youth Complex in the capital.Speaking at the handover, Nudo president Esther Muinjangue said as a party they cannot sitidle and criticise government’s plans to curb the pandemic. “We feel that as a party, we alsohave a responsibility to meet government halfway,” she said.Muinjangue said the party will continue to collect resources to cater to the less fortunateoutside Windhoek. “I would like to call on fellow citizens as well as political parties to lend ahelping hand to those in need,” she said.At the same event, Muinjangue called out resident’s flagrant disregard for lockdownregulations. “We may be struggling to adhere to the measures, but we need to stick to therules,” she said.Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said that despite the rivalry between political parties,he is impressed that opposition parties are joining government in the fight against thepandemic. “This is a display of true patriotism and Nudo has shown this through thisdonation,” he said.