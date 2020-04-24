Youth complex residents receive food parcels
Nudo responds to health minster’s call on political parties to lend a helping hand.
24 April 2020 | Local News
The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) donated food parcels to the health
ministry valued at N$10 000. The food parcels will be handed to homeless persons who are
currently being housed at the Katutura Youth Complex in the capital.
Speaking at the handover, Nudo president Esther Muinjangue said as a party they cannot sit
idle and criticise government’s plans to curb the pandemic. “We feel that as a party, we also
have a responsibility to meet government halfway,” she said.
Muinjangue said the party will continue to collect resources to cater to the less fortunate
outside Windhoek. “I would like to call on fellow citizens as well as political parties to lend a
helping hand to those in need,” she said.
At the same event, Muinjangue called out resident’s flagrant disregard for lockdown
regulations. “We may be struggling to adhere to the measures, but we need to stick to the
rules,” she said.
Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said that despite the rivalry between political parties,
he is impressed that opposition parties are joining government in the fight against the
pandemic. “This is a display of true patriotism and Nudo has shown this through this
donation,” he said.