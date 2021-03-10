Youth learn about cattle judging

10 March 2021 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11 with the necessary knowledge and assessment skills as a stepping stone to judge cattle at farm shows.
The programme, facilitated by Feedmaster, will kick off its nationwide training sessions on Thursday (11 March). Although the initiative mainly focuses on Simbrah and Simmentaller, emphasis will be placed on the Brahman this year.
The judging course comprises, amongst others, the animal’s basic anatomy and composition, rules of show associations, the role of the show stewards, feed management of show animals, and the preparation and taming of animals for show purposes.
Feedmaster’s Corporate Brand Specialist Dawid Krause, said that about 80 participants are taking part in the judging programme, adding that successful candidates from participating regions would advance to the national finals, which will take place at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show in Windhoek.

Selection
The selection process involves participating schools enrolling boys or girls who attend an introductory course in their respective regions. “Participants needs to know and understand the anatomy of each particular breed and be able to apply that knowledge in their assessment to pass the course,” Krause said.
Nationwide, 15 schools will participate in the Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition. They are Elnatan, Gobabis Gymnasium; Windhoek High School; Windhoek Afrikaans Private School; Windhoek Gymnasium; M&K Gertze High School; Dr Lemmer High School; Deutsche Höhere Privat Schule; Tsumeb Gymnasium; Etosha Secondary School; Educate Otjiwarongo; Otjiwarongo High School, Morea Outjo, and Karstveld Academy Grootfontein High School.
“All candidates will attend a prejudging course before they compete in the judging competition,” said Krause.

Similar News

 

Control pests like this

3 weeks ago - 15 February 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiWhether you have a small garden to grow your own produce, or if you’re a large-scale farmer, crop production is an activity...

Roots delivers first apples

1 month - 29 January 2021 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

Now is the time to harvest rainwater

1 month - 18 January 2021 | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Bank backing for locust research

3 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Agriculture

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 towards the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research relating to the outbreak of the locusts in the...

The benefits of mulching

4 months ago - 02 November 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiIn arid and semi-arid countries like Namibia where water is a scarce resource, it is always advisable for farmers to engage in...

Agri-empowerment for women and youth

4 months ago - 20 October 2020 | Agriculture

Relaxed conditions to encourage participation and enhanced financial inclusion is the basis of Agribank’s newly launched loan scheme for women and the youth.The bank decided...

Economic Association hosts annual conference

5 months ago - 08 October 2020 | Agriculture

The Economic Association of Namibia (EAN) hosts a large-scale conference under on Maximizing Agricultural Potential for Namibia’s Development on 21 October 2020.This theme was chosen...

Smart-agri practices in the online spotlight

5 months ago - 05 October 2020 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) and Namibian Organic Association (NOA) host a two-day...

Protest against live animal shipping grows

5 months ago - 01 October 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] opposition continues to grow against a proposed business plan to import as many as 125 000 live farm animals into Namibia for...

Position changes at Agribank

5 months ago - 30 September 2020 | Agriculture

Agribank has appointed its organisational development manager Muhindua Kaura as the new executive for Human Resources with effect from 1 October 2020. Kaura, who has...

Latest News

Yummy pancakes for kids fighting...

1 hour ago | Social Issues

On Friday (12 March), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is undertaking a mass pancake baking action to raise funds to renovate the children’s cancer...

German support for LGBTIQ+ rights...

1 hour ago | Social Issues

The Namibian NGO Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’s Beyoncé Garoes yesterday signed a funding agreement with the German embassy valued at N$820 048 for its project...

Bursaries for worthy students

2 hours ago | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a...

Minibus collision claims a life

2 hours ago | Accidents

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm...

Menstrual essentials for school girls

19 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International...

Whistleblower Stefánsson nominated for award

20 hours ago | International

Jóhannes Stefánsson, the Icelandic whistleblower who revealed ‘The Fishrot Files’ – the corruption scandal with roots in Iceland and Namibia – is one of five...

Doing it for themselves

20 hours ago | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said that her municipality is reverting to internal debt collection measures and will no longer be seeking external services to handle...

Fistball on the cards this...

20 hours ago | Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) faces Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and SFC Old Boys at the first fistball tournament of the season. The Bank Windhoek...

Top Tennis: Junior tournament winners...

21 hours ago | Sports

The third tournament in a series of nine junior tennis matches for which ranking points can be collected to qualify for the Junior Masters at...

Load More