Youth learn about cattle judging

Emphasis will be placed on the Brahman this year. Photo Pixabay

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11 with the necessary knowledge and assessment skills as a stepping stone to judge cattle at farm shows.

The programme, facilitated by Feedmaster, will kick off its nationwide training sessions on Thursday (11 March). Although the initiative mainly focuses on Simbrah and Simmentaller, emphasis will be placed on the Brahman this year.

The judging course comprises, amongst others, the animal’s basic anatomy and composition, rules of show associations, the role of the show stewards, feed management of show animals, and the preparation and taming of animals for show purposes.

Feedmaster’s Corporate Brand Specialist Dawid Krause, said that about 80 participants are taking part in the judging programme, adding that successful candidates from participating regions would advance to the national finals, which will take place at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show in Windhoek.



Selection

The selection process involves participating schools enrolling boys or girls who attend an introductory course in their respective regions. “Participants needs to know and understand the anatomy of each particular breed and be able to apply that knowledge in their assessment to pass the course,” Krause said.

Nationwide, 15 schools will participate in the Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition. They are Elnatan, Gobabis Gymnasium; Windhoek High School; Windhoek Afrikaans Private School; Windhoek Gymnasium; M&K Gertze High School; Dr Lemmer High School; Deutsche Höhere Privat Schule; Tsumeb Gymnasium; Etosha Secondary School; Educate Otjiwarongo; Otjiwarongo High School, Morea Outjo, and Karstveld Academy Grootfontein High School.

“All candidates will attend a prejudging course before they compete in the judging competition,” said Krause.

