Youth sport fills up IPESS calendar

The 2022 IPESS calendar including the winner drawings of the Sport Art Competition. The ministers handing over the prizes to two of the winners, Maria Rengura and Penyovamati Hashiti. Photos contributed

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS), together with GIZ’s regional programme “Sport for Development in Africa” (S4DA) recently held a Sports Art Competition.

Through the Integrated Physical Education and School Sports Programme (IPESS), children from the 14 regions of Namibia were asked to illustrate what sports and physical education means for them. They did this through the medium of art, and drawings flooded in from all regions, with the best 12 being selected to be part of an actual IPESS calendar.

At the prize-giving ceremony on earlier this week, MSYNS minister Agnes Tjongarero and MoEAC minister Ester Nghipondoka handed over the prizes to two of the twelve winners.

The Sport Art Competition was an initiative started by IPESS and ran from 24 September to 24 October 2021. Children between 7 and 16 years could enter by submitting a drawing, showing the importance of sport and physical education. In addition, each child submitted a short story describing how sport has impacted their lives. The drawings and stories are part of the 2022 IPESS calendar.

From the entries received, the judging panel picked the twelve winners to be featured on the calendar. These winners were also awarded prizes and came from across Namibia.

The winners, each of different backgrounds, ages, schools and ethnic groups, hail from various regions. Each winner receives a complete art set, a skipping rope, a football, and an IPESS gift hamper (with an IPESS mask, T-shirt, water bottle, notebook and sports bag).

The two winners present at the prize giving were Maria Rengura from Chairman Mao Zedong High School and Penyovamati Hashiti of Green Leaves Primary School and participant of Physically Active Youth (PAY).

The other winners are Donray Victor, Ingutati Ndevtapo and Jonas Titus (Lüderitz Secondary School); Jasma Shipale, Tomas David and Mario Ndala (Dagbreek Special School); Fabianus Nafenda (Onampadhi Combined School); Sargo Junior Haufiku (Charles Anderson Combined School), Wilhelmine Gaoses (Delta Primary School); and Jason Nghipundjwa (Windhoek Central Primary School);

