Youth the driving seat of economy

We need education as their fuel!

04 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek Khare

The last year was definitely a setback for almost all industries and people from all walks of life who suffered through the crisis – whether it was a small school-going child who has been waiting to see his friends and teachers and to get out of the house which had now become almost like a “cage”, or a working class man employed at a big company, whose HR told them about “retrenchments”, which to his family is synonymous with destruction.
One month into 2021 and we all know that the wounds caused by the pandemic are going to take time to heal. With the record-breaking rains around the country and dams like the newly built Neckartal filled to the brim, some people from the agricultural sector were able to give a sigh of relief. But only time will tell if this is a kick-start for the Namibian economy or not.
All these situations have taken a toll on the mental health of the citizens and its time we realise that the only way forward is by going back to basics.
The situation at hand makes it evident that we need to look into strengthening the core on which our society stands, namely food, shelter and education.
Now, while some might argue that it is the era of technological advancements, I believe from my experience as a Computer Science Engineer, it is safe to say that technology is a catalyst and an absolute need of the hour. Yet, it can never replace core building blocks like shelter, food and education.
It is high time that we restructure our lifestyles and focus on and invest in basic necessities like education in order to impact the lives of our dear ones and society, and join forces towards an education and technology driven revolution, which is being termed “Industry 4.0”.
I believe that this generation of Namibians is one of the most privileged to see the world in 2020 and also to witness the strength of the nation as they gained one of the youngest Deputy Ministers of all time, they have the support of their parents who understand their choices, and ways to communicate and make an impact on their peers. Hence they need to work on their ambitions, focus on education and bring about the change they want to see.
The stage is theirs, starting right now!
* Prateek Khare is an international speaker who has addressed 30 000+ youth across the world on topics such as Online and E-marketing, Business Coaching and Higher Education. He is the Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations for Edudite Consultancy, a firm based out of India with offices in multiple countries including Namibia.

Similar News

 

Looking for wheels? Check this out!

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Cameron KlassenWith the Bank of Namibia Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the Repo rate at a historic low of 3.75% and the...

Smart Africa makes for a smarter Namibia

3 days ago - 03 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéThe world seems to be fully “smartified” – from smartphones, smart fridges to smart houses and cars that are smart. Connected,...

Understand banking fees to save money

4 days ago - 02 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Hayley AllenTo help customers succeed in their financial goals this year, Bank Windhoek urges them to understand their banking fees to avoid unnecessary...

Start the year on the right financial footing

1 week ago - 29 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesThe new year is upon us and brings new energy and opportunity for us to put in place or relook our financial...

A closer look at chicken production systems

1 week ago - 26 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiIn Namibia, chicken farming is an emerging venture that is on the rise, with a focus on producing table eggs and meat...

Stay vigilant when using free public Wi-Fi

2 weeks ago - 19 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Desery van WykAs people look for diversity in working spaces from their “work from home” routine, such as coffee shops, the use of...

Proverbs 31 Woman in Business

2 weeks ago - 18 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilke PlattUsually, one would read new years’ resolution thought articles this time of the year; however, has the pandemic changed the dialogue and...

Financial resolutions to live by in 2021

3 weeks ago - 12 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jerome NamasebWe are often left feeling overwhelmed and guilty from the excessive spending and increased expenses after the holiday season. As much as...

Covid-19 and The Triple Bottom Line

3 weeks ago - 11 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld The salmon run takes guts and effort, even though the fish knows it will die thereafter. You fight for the survival...

Unmasked ambition and resilience in 2021

3 weeks ago - 11 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéIn the New Year’s speech that President Geingob gave to ring in 2021, he reflected on what has been one of...

Latest News

Hollywood star Will Smith lands...

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAmerican star Will Smith (51) landed in Namibia earlier this week.The well-known actor, rapper and film producer takes the lead in the...

World commemorates Cancer Day

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Events

On World Cancer Day, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins global partners to shine a light on the heroic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic...

The heavy toll of overfishing

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Fishing

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) – an environmental not-for-profit – says the world is missing out on enough protein to meet the annual needs of...

Road cycling champs this weekend

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Sports

Hosted in collaboration with the Namibian Cycling Federation, the Nedbank National Time Trials and the Nedbank National Road Race take place on Friday, 5 February...

Downsizing to relieve money woes

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Life Style

The decision to downsize is often not an easy one to make. However, those who have faced retrenchment or ongoing salary cuts due to lockdown...

Looking for wheels? Check this...

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Cameron KlassenWith the Bank of Namibia Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the Repo rate at a historic low of 3.75% and the...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Youth the driving seat of...

3 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek KhareThe last year was definitely a setback for almost all industries and people from all walks of life who suffered through the...

Smart Africa makes for a...

3 days ago - 03 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéThe world seems to be fully “smartified” – from smartphones, smart fridges to smart houses and cars that are smart. Connected,...

Load More