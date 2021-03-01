Yssel and Kidd win u.14 CAT tourney

01 March 2021 | Sports

Namibia this weekend hosted the u/14 Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) tournament, with 22 girls and 15 boys participating.
The Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) is a continental sports organisation that includes 50 African countries, with the aim of making tennis one of the most popular sports while identifying top players at the highest level. Namibia is part of these countries and is divided into Zone V along with 12 others in the Southern Africa region.
The NTA has permission from CAT to host one u.14 tournament annually of which all results are collected by CAT that awards Africa u.14 ranking points to all participants, which is the basis on which CAT players are included in the draw for international tournaments.
Over the weekend, the first four ranked players all advanced to the semi-finals in the boy’s competition.

Boys
Ruben Yssel (seeded 1st) took 1st place by beating 11-year-old Lian Kuhn 6-1 6-1. While Yssel made a few mistakes, he still walked away comfortably with the gold medal. Eduan Schollij of Okahandja beat Abraham Alemu 6-2, 6-2 to take 3rd place.
Yssel and Kuhn were doubles partners as well, and won against the Calitz / Alemu team 7-5, 6-2.

Girls
In the girl’s division, Hayley Kidd beat Santie van der Walt with a 6-2, 6-3 score, with Joanivia Bezuidenhout in 3rd place. The girl’s competition exhibited lengthy and tough games, which showed the players’ determination on the court despite hot weather conditions.
Karla Terblanche & Zoe Bronkhorst beat Riamaire Visagie & Ayanda Basson 6-7, 6-2, 10-7 in the doubles competition in a titanic battle that ended at 20:15.
The next NTA tournament takes place on 5 and 6 March in Windhoek.
All players aged 10 to 18 are welcome to enter. For more info, contact 081 444 9426 or [email protected]

