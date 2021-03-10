Yummy pancakes for kids fighting cancer
Order yours now!
10 March 2021 | Social Issues
According to CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen, the Bankers Association of Namibia has already donated N$90 000 towards the project, “however, we need another N$50 000 to start the project after Easter Weekend. Toilets, washers, showers and taps need replacing. Paintwork is needed, cupboards need fixing and pest control will need to be called in due to a cockroach infestation.
We can do this Namibia. Let's take hands!”
He said that all orders above N$500 will be delivered in Windhoek’s CBD as from 11:00, otherwise pick-ups for smaller orders can begin at 12:00 from the CAN head office in John Meinert Street.
Plain and sugared pancakes cost N$5 each, while those with a mince filling are still a bargain at N$10. Order yours with MJ at 061 237 740 or [email protected]