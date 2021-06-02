Zamaleck wins with TALA

Nicko Zamaleck (third from left) won the TALA prize for the My Namibia official music video, while Tobias Shinyema (left) won the Lucky Audience prize. Photo Nampa

Nicko Zamaleck is the winner of the TALA Namibia online film festival. He took home the prize for the My Namibia official music video in a competition hosted by the first Namibia Film Commission (NFC).

The seven-day online festival was the first of its kind that featured diverse local film content by Namibians, for Namibians, and gave the creative sector an opportunity to showcase their content free of charge to viewers across the country.

TALA Namibia curation manager, Marinda Stein in a media statement said that TALA Namibia is proud to have marked the end of the first-ever online festival, which reached great milestones including engaging over 10 000 Namibians through the streaming platform in a span of 11 days.

“Now that the festival is concluded, we are proud to announce our intent to continue TALA as an online streaming service to Namibian audiences and beyond, directing our focus specifically to seek the required investment to transition into a monetising platform.”

Chairperson of the National Arts Council, Patrick Sam is quoted in the statement as saying: “The festival has ushered in a new dawn of hope in the creative industry, achieving goals of multiculturalism in storytelling and affording Namibians a platform to showcase their content to the continents.”

Over 200 films from various genres were submitted and represent a unique opportunity for multiple audiences to watch and enjoy the festival.

The TALA Namibia online film festival is sponsored by the NFC and other stakeholders.

