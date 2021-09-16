Zula with Gazza and KFC

16 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In October last year, KFC approached Gazza to be the official judge and mentor for their 50/50 festive campaign.
“Working with Gazza and his team, to scout out undiscovered music talent in Namibia, was epic!” said Ricky Brown, GM KFC Namibia. “So when he proposed we partner again on the launch of his Messiah album, there was no holding us back.”
Having an iconic figure like Gazza endorse the launch of KFC’s Zula Bucket for 1 is a perfect case for brand parity, pairing the country’s most accomplished musician with the very loved chicken.
KFC has an appeal which supersedes all socio-economic and cultural biases, offering great value to consumers, with something for everyone’s pocket.
“Bringing Gazza’s latest album to our consumers, when they purchase one of our most affordable product offerings, is a stroke of genius,” Brown said. “It gives our customers a taste of what KFC really stands for… customer satisfaction, enjoyment and affordability, at every turn.”
Commissioned by GMP, Werner Alweendo engineered a new music platform, Africentric, to launch the Messiah album through KFC outlets nationwide. The platform uses the eatery’s WIFI and a simple voucher code system to assign tracks to a Zula Bucket for 1 purchase.
The Messiah album will be launched over the next eight weeks, through KFC outlets with a song released every week. Each song will be available to stream for a specific week only, and once the week ends, a new song can be unlocked with a new code.
Fans who unlock six songs will then be able to stream the full 16-track album on Africentric.
In a recent interview, Gazza said that KFC provided him with an opportunity to not only commercialize this new body of work, but also enabled him do something that has never been done before in Namibia. “With KFC’s vast reach, we are now able to instantly cater to fans across the country. And in the current financial climate, artists like me need to think of innovative ways to survive from our art... our ‘Zula’. When a smart partnership opportunity comes along, we must grab it!” he said.
The Zula Bucket for 1 promotion not only gives Gazza fans the opportunity to enjoy their favourite KFC, but they now get to listen to a Messiah track at the very same time, for free.
Get Gazza’s Messiah album, track for track, when you purchase a KFC Zula Bucket for 1 for only N$34.90.

