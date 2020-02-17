Awards for banking excellence

17 February 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised with two Diamond Arrow PMR Awards and two Golden Arrow PMR Awards at the annual PMR Africa Namibia Country Survey Business Excellence Awards Ceremony. “These collective achievements are due to the result of the hard work, commitment and resilience of all our stakeholders, especially our employees and customers,” said the bank’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack about the awards. The awards are the culmination of a research process wherein companies and institutions are rated based on respondents perceptions with a strong focus on evaluating and measuring customer service and customer satisfaction. Pictured FLTR are Bank Windhoek’s Gloria Kapingana, Hayley Allen, Bronwyn Moody and Aileen Botha.

