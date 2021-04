CoW adapting, planning for sustainable future

Windhoek • [email protected] With the amount of challenges the City of Windhoek faces, Council has the responsibility to adaptand plan for a more sustainable future.According to mayor Job Amupanda, “We need to ensure a better quality of life for our residents,” hesaid while speaking at the launch of the Windhoek urban structure plan (also called the SpatialDevelopment Framework or SDF).Amupanda said that population pressure in the capital is mounting, with rapid informal settlementexpansion that is creating a lag in land delivery and serviced land. “The high unemployment ratecoupled with a need for long-term financial and environmental sustainability, are indicators thatCouncil should address the needs of our residents and transform towards a more developmentalstate that presents opportunities in all sectors for economic development, growth, employmentcreation and investment.”The SDF aims to guide the city’s expansion by defining future developments and land use patternsand dictating policies and frameworks to achieve a better future for all residents.Amupanda said that in terms of the law, Council can accelerate planning processes towardsdevelopment and land delivery once the status of an Authorised Planning Authority is achieved.“This plan will review the current status of development in the capital, consult on where councilwants to be, and plan on how they want to achieve it. [In light of this] it is imperative to embark onpublic consultation and active participation to successfully define a future for Windhoek,” he said.The project is now at a phase of consolidating the aims and objectives of the plan to be formulated.This involves extensive public consultations where residents, individually and as stakeholder groups,are consulted and afforded the opportunity to share issues, ideas and visions for Windhoek’s future.This process is on-going.He said that the experiences of other countries like China, Japan, Mauritius and Botswana beconsidered as models.