Delicious soup served fresh
10 June 2020 | Local News
The Soup Ladies were born to celebrate Namibian produce and create good food.
Starting off only a few weeks ago, Conny von Dewitz and Brigitte Schneider decided to
make soup – which is even better news now that the winter is upon us.
“We have three soups on offer at the moment: Potato, goulash and pumpkin curry,” says
Conny, adding that they hope to expand their offering soon.
According to the duo, the Soup Ladies are there to give moms a well-deserved night off and
singletons the change to enjoy a hearty meal with the leftovers that can be frozen for later.
“We source Namibia produce to showcase that the country really does produce outstanding
products. We should really be proud of what our farmers accomplish,” Conny says.
In terms of expansion, the Soup Ladies plan on offering a greater variety and also to cater for
businesses and individuals wanting to order soup for a special occasion.
“Businesses are welcome to contact us if they want to provide their staff with a lunch once or
twice a week, or perhaps you are hosting a book club and don't have time to prepare a meal.
That’s when you can contact us!”
Soup should be ordered at least a day in advance. Packed in 1 litre containers, the vegetable
soups cost N$80 while the goulash sells at N$95. “Paired with bread, it's the perfect meal for
a cold night.”
The ladies will also have a stand at the Finkenstein market taking place on 27 June.
For orders, send an email to [email protected]