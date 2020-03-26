Join Future Females online

26 March 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]
With lockdown looming over Namibians, Future Females decided to host their event online.
Interested parties can join in tonight’s event from 18:30 to 20:00. “Namibia is one of the few countries in the world that is not yet familiar with attending or hosting online events. This is a whole new experience for us and we are really excited to see how many people will join us,” said Future Females ambassador Adel Oosthuizen.
Since the first case of the Coronavirus was confirmed in Namibia, the team took the situation seriously, with the health and safety of the community being a priority. “The beauty of technology is that we can make a huge impact throughout Namibia by taking Future Females to more people hosting our events online,” she said, adding that they will consider more online events in future as this is the route they would love to go, it is just happening faster.
According to Adel, Future Females Namibia has a wonderful opportunity to support and motivate their community through various social media and online platforms. “Our aim is to encourage our community to stay calm, positive and to think out of the box keeping their businesses alive during the current situation.”
They also offer various online trainings where they empower the community on how to deal with certain challenges.
The team feels the lockdown is in the best interest of the country. “It is important that our people become more aware and informed during this life-threatening situation. Future Females Namibia encourages our country to take the necessary precautions to avoid spreading of the Covid-19 virus. It is our prayer that everyone will stay healthy and will be safe during this uncontrollable condition.”
Tonight’s event is all about managing your mindset and avoiding burnout and fear. Interested parties can join for free. Visit the Future Females Namibia Facebook page for more information.

