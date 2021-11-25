Science, technology and innovation policy revised

The revised National science, technology and innovation policy was launched earlier in October, to integrate STI in all socio-economic sectors.



The policy aims to reach the national development goals and to comply with international global instruments, such as the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs). The Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation (MHETI), Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, underscored the importance of the policy. Its success will depend on targeted research and identification of relevant technologies, good policy alignment and coherence, allocation of sustainable resources for research and innovation, good equipment, and general public involvement in the process.



The Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation (MHETI), in collaboration with national STI stakeholders, launched a consultative process that led to the revised and updated National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP) 2020-2030.



UNESCO and the UN in Namibia have confirmed their commitment to further support the government to advance STI and the scientific environment.