Toll-free number for Corona incidences

The Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has approved the toll-free number 0800 100 100 for the reporting of Coronavirus related incidences to be connected to the Telecom Namibia network.

This will be managed at the Ministry of Health and Social Services. “In addition, all licensees are directed to implement the international emergency short code 911 to also be used for the reporting of Coronavirus incidences to be terminated at the Mobile Telecommunications Limited network,” a statement by CRAN read.

It was also said in the statement that the telecommunications licensees must rout the toll free number and the short code to their terminating points without a charge to the customer. “Where the call is routed via a second or subsequent network, no interconnection charges may be payable between telecommunications licensees.

